Coronavirus News: Community FoodBank of New Jersey distributes thousands of boxes of food

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Community FoodBank of New Jersey hosted an Emergency Food Distribution Event in Newark Tuesday, held at Essex County Branch Brook Park, to help families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Approximately 2,000 boxes of food were distributed to families who have been forced out of work and are not able to purchase food.

"The coronavirus has forced an enormous amount of people out of work and created food insecurity among residents who now have limited income or no income at all," Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo, Freeholder President Brendan Gill, and Vice President Wayne Richardson said in a joint statement. "Essex County has a long relationship with the Community FoodBank of New Jersey and we are pleased to partner with them to present this Emergency Food Distribution Event to help those who are in dire need. The coronavirus has created uncertainty and unforeseen challenges for us all. We hope this emergency food distribution helps those families who are struggling."

The event was set to held rain or shine, but luckily, the weather cooperated.

It was a drive-up distribution wherein volunteers placed one emergency food box into each vehicle's trunk.

The emergency food boxes were prepared by the Community FoodBank of New Jersey and contain enough food to provide for 40 meals.

They consisted of a variety of non-perishable food such as cornmeal, oatmeal, rice, fruit, peanut butter, jelly, shelf stable milk and canned vegetables, chili, soup and ravioli.

