Community raises concern about reported punching attacks on child, teen in Bushwick, Brooklyn

Residents of the Bushwick Houses and surrounding community are gathering at the intersection of Bushwick and Flushing avenues to condemn recent punch attacks and call for the immediate arrest of the assailant.

By Eyewitness News
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A community in Brooklyn is rallying after a child and teen were reportedly punched in the face by a random man, advocates said.

Residents of the Bushwick Houses and surrounding community are gathering at the intersection of Bushwick and Flushing avenues Tuesday to condemn the attacks and call for the immediate arrest of the apparent assailant.

According to community advocate Tony Herbert, a 9-year-old and a 16-year-old were randomly punched by a man around 7:00 a.m. Tuesday. The victims' parents are slated to speak at the rally.

Police have yet to verify these reports.

Residents described the reported assailant as a black man with short hair who was last seen wearing a blue jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child injuredrallyBushwickBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mayor de Blasio announces health care for all NYC residents
AccuWeather: Watching potential weekend system
Police: Driver attempts to abduct woman at gunpoint in Westchester Co.
3 teens charged in murder of Jersey City 16-year-old boy
Man in crash talks about firefighter's fatal fall during rescue
Woman attacks parents for not taking her to Outback: Deputies
Woman struck, killed in Bronx by hit-and-run driver
Report: Sears to ask bankruptcy judge to liquidate
Show More
Prowler spent three hours licking doorbell at home
Elderly man robbed at gunpoint for just $18 in Bronx
At least 3 killed, 200 injured in train crash
Man attacks, injures 20 children with a hammer
Trump to address nation amid government shutdown
More News