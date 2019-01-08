BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --A community in Brooklyn is rallying after a child and teen were reportedly punched in the face by a random man, advocates said.
Residents of the Bushwick Houses and surrounding community are gathering at the intersection of Bushwick and Flushing avenues Tuesday to condemn the attacks and call for the immediate arrest of the apparent assailant.
According to community advocate Tony Herbert, a 9-year-old and a 16-year-old were randomly punched by a man around 7:00 a.m. Tuesday. The victims' parents are slated to speak at the rally.
Police have yet to verify these reports.
Residents described the reported assailant as a black man with short hair who was last seen wearing a blue jacket and jeans.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
