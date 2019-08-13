Beloved Harlem basketball coach dies in motorcycle accident

HARLEM, Manhattan -- A Harlem basketball coach who started a non-profit league to benefit disadvantaged youngsters has died in a Manhattan motorcycle accident.

Neighbors are mourning Floyd "Skip" Branch, who was killed when his motorcycle struck a cement divider Saturday afternoon.

They lit candles at Cherry Tree Park Monday night over the loss of a man who touched many lives.

The Daily News reported Monday that his death shocked the community where he was revered for his work with the league he created nearly a quarter century ago: the NYC Bombsquad Basketball Classic.

The newspaper quoted his brother, Kent Branch, a Georgia pastor, as saying Branch had taught basketball and mentored thousands of young people.

The Daily News said the accident happened just after Floyd Branch visited a loved one in hospice care and as he headed to meet his wife for a friend's 60th birthday celebration.

About 200 mourners grieved outside his Harlem home Sunday.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harlemnew york citymotorcycle accidentbasketballmotorcyclesnon profit
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ice cream vendor struck by driver making U-turn in NYC
More than 100 tires slashed in New Jersey Jewish community
AccuWeather Alert: Stormy Tuesday
NYPD officers deliver baby in back seat of mom's car in NYC
AG Barr says 'irregularities' found at Jeffrey Epstein jail
7 On Your Side Investigates staffing shortages at facility housing Jeffrey Epstein
3 men wanted in rash of attempted robberies in Williamsburg
Show More
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
Teen accused of driving drunk after party, striking pedestrian
Man stabbed in back during attempted robbery at pharmacy
Connecticut troopers rescue wandering dog on I-84
Dole Baby Spinach recalled due to possible salmonella issue
More TOP STORIES News