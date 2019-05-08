Community mourns Newark Astros pitcher killed in shooting

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A community is grieving following a shooting that claimed the life of a 25-year-old rapper and pitcher for a New Jersey amateur baseball team.TyShawn Christian was fatally shot Sunday on Smith Street and was pronounced dead shortly after 11 p.m.Christian, also a rapper who went by the name Tik Millie, was a standout pitcher for the Newark Astros.Sources say they have no reason to believe Christian was the intended target of the shooting. They say shots were fired into a crowd and he was struck.His mother said she heard the shots fired and by the time she got to her son he was dying in someone else's arms and taking his final breaths.The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.----------