Community supports Black mom who says she's being harassed by racist neighbor on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
VALLEY STREAM, Long Island (WABC) -- There was a huge turnout of support for a Black mother who says she is being harassed by a racist neighbor on Long Island.

Demonstrators packed a field Thursday night in Valley Stream in support of nurse Jennifer McLeggen.

McLeggen said her next door neighbor has thrown feces and even a dead squirrel onto her yard.

She even keeps a large note on her front door explaining that she lives in fear, "in case something happens" to her.

"If I die in here, at least cops would see the sign," she said.

EMBED More News Videos

A single mother on Long Island says she is the target of ongoing threats and racist harassment at her home.



Those accusations are what prompted the show of support.

"It is absolutely phenomenal to see so many people out here to stand with Jennifer and advocate for her," one supporter said.

Police said McLeggen and the neighbor have filed complaints against each other, but there is not yet any evidence of criminality.

"At this time, we do not have any evidence of any bias," said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. "But that does not mean that it is not there. We have more work to do."

This section of Valley Stream has become more diverse over the years. Other residents of color said the same neighbor harassed them too when they first move in -- but not this extent.

"There's no arrest, no restraining order," McLeggan said. "So they're kind of waiting for me to drop dead in here before they can help me."

VIDEO: White woman charged after calling police on a Black bird watcher
EMBED More News Videos

The Manhattan District Attorney's office announced charges Monday against Amy Cooper, the white dog walker who was caught-on-tape threatening to call police on a Black bird watcher in Central Park.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
valley streamnassau countyneighborprotestabc7ny instagramracismthreat
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID News: Dozens of nurses slammed with parking tickets
NYPD reveals person of interest in tech guru's decapitation
1 dead, 3 injured in Manhattan scaffolding collapse
NY cracks down on bars, restaurants as many defy reopening rules
Drivers fear worst as water leaks into Lincoln Tunnel
AccuWeather: Clammy with scattered showers
Brooklyn man who made Oscar shine dies from COVID-19
Show More
3 arrested after officers find firearms, chemicals in NY home
COVID Updates: No new indoor activities for NYC's Phase 4
Donations pour in after barber's equipment stolen from car
NYPD Chief Monahan: 'Hate of police' reason for spike in violence
Immigrants hold sleep-in, call for billionaires' tax for COVID support
More TOP STORIES News