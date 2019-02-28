WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) --Thursday morning, the LIRR plans to once again only have westbound service but they say delays shouldn't be as bad as Wednesday.
Video showed crews hauling away the derailed train.
The process took all day and all night. They had to cut away the concrete platform first.
A witness said the gates were down with lights flashing at the time, and the driver went around them Tuesday evening. That same witness reported that the vehicle in question was involved in a fender bender moments earlier and may have been trying to flee that scene.
"The witness said that individual was involved in an accident and went around the gate," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.
That train struck an SUV with three men inside.
The victims were identified as Jesus Hernandez, Saul Martinez, and Miguel Luna.
They worked at a local grocery store where friends and coworkers made a small memorial.
Surveillance video showed the three men at a barbershop after work Tuesday before they got into their SUV.
Later, they were hit by two oncoming trains after going around emergency gates at School Street.
Engineers say this is a dangerous intersection and there were plans to eliminate that grade crossing and have cars travel underneath instead.
"I know there's been other discussions, can you do something more definitive that blocks the crossing definitively," said Phillip Eng, LIRR president. "I think all of that is something we put on the table and continue to look at, there's other new technology that we'll investigate."
Now that the train is removed, crews can further inspect the tracks to see how badly they are damaged.
Due to the train cancellations and anticipated delays and crowding, customers are advised to travel on alternate branches if possible, including the Babylon, Montauk, Oyster Bay, and Hempstead branches.
The LIRR said it anticipates canceling the following morning rush westbound trains:
Port Jefferson Branch
- The 5:46 a.m train from Huntington due Penn at 6:41 a.m.
- The 5:59 a.m. train from Port Jefferson due Long Island City at 7:51 a.m.
- The 6:25 a.m. train from Hicksville due Penn at 7:11 a.m.
- The 6:38 a.m. train from Huntington due Atlantic Terminal at 7:36 a.m.
- The 6:59 a.m. train from Westbury due Penn at 7:43 a.m.
- The 7:12 a.m. train from Huntington due Penn at 8:10 a.m.
- The 7:18 a.m. train from Westbury due Penn at 8:02 a.m.
- The 8:55 a.m. from Huntington due Penn at 10:05 a.m.
- The 9:44 a.m. train from Hicksville due Penn at 10:28 a.m.
Ronkonkoma Branch
- The 6:00 a.m. train from Farmingdale due Penn at 6:50 a.m.
- The 6:54 a.m. train from Central Islip due Penn at 8:06 a.m.
- The 6:57 a.m. train from Farmingdale due Penn at 7:48 a.m.
- The 7:40 a.m. train from Ronkonkoma due Atlantic Terminal at 9:01 a.m.
- The 7:51 a.m. train from Farmingdale due Penn at 8:53 a.m.
Delays are expected to be just 10 minutes for operating trains. Limited eastbound (reverse-peak) service on the Huntington/Port Jefferson & Ronkonkoma Branches resumes after 8 A.M. Thursday.
The LIRR said it will be able to restore full train service after the damaged cars are removed and all track repairs are made.
Inspections found extensive damage to infrastructure including rails, signal equipment and third rail underneath the train that remains at the scene.
