What Penn Station repair work means for Monday commute

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Repair work has resumed at Penn Station, and that will mean changes to the morning rush for LIRR commuters starting on Monday.

Amtrak's work to renew infrastructure at Penn Station temporarily takes Track 14 out of service.

New timetables in effect through March 8th will re-route or cancel five morning rush trains and six evening rush trains.

To help offset the changes, the LIRR will add trains immediately before and after rush hours.
