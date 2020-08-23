LNU, SCU Lightning Complex fires among the biggest in state history: See list of top 10

Two of the massive wildfires burning in Northern California are now among the largest in the state since record-keeping began. The LNU and SCU Lightning Complex fires burning in the Bay Area quickly swelled in size, becoming the second- and third-largest in a matter of days, according to data compiled by CAL FIRE.
Here are the 10 largest fires in California history with figures accurate as of Sunday, Aug. 23.
1. MENDOCINO COMPLEX FIRE (Colusa County, Lake County, Glenn County, Mendocino County), July 2018
Acres burned: 459,123
Structures destroyed: 280
Deaths: 1
2. LNU LIGHTNING COMPLEX FIRE (Sonoma, Lake, Napa, Yolo & Solano counties), August 2020
Acres burned: 314,207
Structures destroyed: 560
Deaths: 4
3. SCU LIGHTNING COMPLEX FIRE (Stanislaus, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin counties), August 2020
Acres burned: 291,968
Structures destroyed: 10
Deaths: 0
4. THOMAS FIRE (Ventura, Santa Barbara counties), December 2017
Acres burned: 281,893
Structures destroyed: 1,063
Deaths: 2
5. CEDAR FIRE (San Diego County), October 2003
Acres burned: 273,246
Structures destroyed: 2,820
Deaths: 15
6. RUSH FIRE (Lassen County), August 2012
Acres burned: 271,911 in California; 43,666 in Nevada
Structures destroyed: 0
Deaths: 0
7. RIM FIRE (Tuolumne County), August 2013
Acres burned: 257,314
Structures destroyed: 112
Deaths: 0
8. ZACA FIRE (Santa Barbara County), July 2007
Acres burned: 240,207
Structures destroyed: 1
Deaths: 0
9. CARR FIRE (Shasta County, Trinity County counties), July 2018
Acres burned: 229,651
Structures destroyed: 1,614
Deaths: 8
10. MATILIJA FIRE (Ventura County), September 1932
Acres burned: 220,000
Structures destroyed: 0
Deaths: 0
Note: This list only takes into account fires that happened in 1932 or later, as records before this time are less reliable, according to Cal Fire.
