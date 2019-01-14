BARRON COUNTY, Wisconsin --A Wisconsin man has been charged with kidnapping, two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and armed burglary in the abduction of 13-year-old Jayme Closs and the slaying of her parents.
According to a criminal complaint, Jake Thomas Patterson spotted Closs getting on a school bus one day and made up his mind to take her.
The complaint says Patterson told investigators he was driving to his job at a cheese factory one day near Almena, Wisconsin, when he stopped behind a school bus and watched Jayme get on.
The complaint quotes Patterson as saying when he saw Jayme, "He knew that was the girl he was going to take."
WATCH: Wis. sheriff ID's suspect in Jayme Closs kidnapping
The complaint says Patterson went to the Closs home twice with the intent of taking Jayme but was unable to do so because too many people were around before he was able to kidnap her.
Closs has told police she tried to hide from Patterson, but that he dragged her out of her home and threw her in the trunk of his vehicle.
Investigators believe Patterson broke into the Closs home near Barron, Wisconsin, in October, killed Jayme's parents and kidnapped her.
TIMELINE: Missing teen Jayme Closs' kidnapping, discovery
The complaint states that Jayme and her mother hid in the bathroom as Patterson came to the front door. They heard a gunshot and knew Patterson had killed her father.
Patterson then broke down the bathroom door, shot her mother and taped Jayme's hands and ankles. He then dragged her to his car and threw her in the trunk.
The suspect allegedly hid Closs under a bed for hours at a time and warned her that "bad things could happen to her" if anyone found her there.
The complaint says Jayme was forced to go under a bed in Patterson's remote cabin and that he would stack totes, laundry bins and barbell weights around her so she couldn't move without him noticing. The complaint says Jayme was kept up to 12 hours at a time with no food, water or bathroom breaks.
The complaint says Jayme escaped Thursday after Patterson made her go under the bed and told her he was going to be gone five or six hours. It says she pushed the bins away, crawled out, put on a pair of his shoes and fled the house.
WATCH: Closs' godmother recalls hearing the emotional news that her niece had been found alive
Police collected more than 3,500 tips following Jayme's disappearance, but no hard leads emerged.
Then on Thursday, a woman walking her dog spotted Jayme along a road near Gordon, a town about an hour's drive north of Barron. The woman says the girl begged her for help, saying Patterson had been hiding her in a nearby cabin and that she had escaped when he left her alone.
Neighbors called 911, and officers arrested Patterson within minutes. He has no criminal history in Wisconsin.
WATCH: Jayme Closs' rescuers describe finding her, calling 911
Investigators say there's no evidence of any online interactions between Patterson and Jayme. Her family insists they don't know the man. Her grandfather, Robert Naiberg, told The Associated Press that Jayme told FBI agents she doesn't know Patterson at all.
