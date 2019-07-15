Con Ed: Outage had nothing to do with demand on electrical grid

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has directed a state agency to conduct an investigation into a blackout that left a large portion of Manhattan without electricity.
Con Ed says Saturday's blackout happened at a time when New York was using less power than usual, so the outage had nothing to do with demand on the electrical grid.
The utility company insists it is prepared for a time of higher demand, like one expected this week as the temperatures rise. The outage affected several additional blocks, and thousands more customers than initially thought.
On Saturday, Con Ed aid the outage zone stretched from 42nd to 72nd Street and from the Hudson River to Fifth Avenue. On Sunday the company revised that perimeter, saying the outage was even wider, stretching as far south as 30th Street.
Carl Sormilic was working on the patio of the popular Smith Restaurant at Lincoln Center on Saturday night.
"Next thing I know, it turned full black out," he said.
Just like that, there was no power, meaning it was time to shut down.
More than 72,000 customers were in the dark - tens of thousands more were affected. Crews responded to 400 stuck elevator calls, subway trains were halted and there as confusion on street corners.
"People need water, they need to go to the bathroom because their legs were wrapping up - it was scary," said subway rider David Sjakirov.
Senator Charles Schumer is now calling on the Department of Energy to conduct a full investigation, saying Con Ed has improved, but still has a long way to go.
"Is Con Edison putting enough money with infrastructure, so this doesn't happen again?" Schumer said.
While the exact analysis of the cause could take weeks, even months, people were just happy the outage was much shorter than others before.
