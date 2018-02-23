Concerns over gun violence brings Westchester students to a roundtable

EMBED </>More Videos

Tim Fleischer reports on the gun violence roundtable discussion in White Plains.

By
WHITE PLAINS, Westchester County (WABC) --
Congresswoman Nita Lowey joined high school students, civic leaders and law enforcement officers from Westchester County in a roundtable discussion on efforts to prevent gun violence Friday.

"It's time for us to do something about it," she said.

One of the goals was for children to be able to express their concerns and idea.

"It's important that we speak up and speak out," said Frank Williams, executive director of the City of White Plains Youth Bureau. "And it's important that we listen to our young people."

Already, many have formed strong opinions about issues of gun control, assault weapons and the suggestion of arming teachers.

"I think if the teacher is trained well and undergoes a mental evaluation, and they can prove they are capable of handling a gun, they should totally be allow to," one student said.

Another disagreed.

"Arming teachers, I really believe it is unsafe," the student said. "And it will just scare students more than we already are."

Several police officers participated in the discussion.

"This is what we signed up for, to protect," one officer said.

Many students said the presence of officers would be a calming force.

"I do personally feel safer knowing that there are officers who are well trained, and they signed up for this, in the building," a student said.

They also talked about gun control, especially the AR-15 that the shooter in Florida allegedly used to kill 17 people.

"Change needs to start with the people buying guns," one student said. "What guns they can buy and who can buy guns."

Others had questions as to why it was so easy for the suspect shooter to purchase his guns legally.

"How are we letting these weapons of war get into the hands of our civilians?" a student asked.

One law enforcement officer believed any potential ban would backfire.

"In my personal opinion, the second you put a very strict ban on anything, it immediately becomes desirable on the black market," the officer said.

Kevin O'Neill was one of several students who reached out to Representative Lowey with his concerns.

"I would have thought by now our government would have done something, but clearly they haven't done anything about this," he said. "That's why I wanted to speak out."

It was a sharing of many ideas and opinions, and learning from each other.

"It's great to educate and inspire these kids to be proactive themselves and be in survival mode," White Plains school resource officer Gilbert Lopez said.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school safetyschool shootingparkland school shootingsecurityWestchester CountyWhite Plains
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News