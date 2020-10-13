Conchata Ferrell, who played Berta on "Two and a Half Men," dies at 77

She was a beautiful human



LOS ANGELES -- Actress Conchata Ferrell, best known for her role as the acerbic housekeeper Berta on "Two and a Half Men," has died at age 77.Ferrell died surrounded by family Monday of complications following a cardiac arrest.Jon Cryer, her costar on "Two and a Half Men," offered a tribute to Ferrell via Twitter: "She was a beautiful human Berta's gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty's warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I'm crying for the woman I'll miss, and the joy she brought so many."Ferrell had a decades-long career on stage, television and film. But it was her role on the 12-year run of the popular sitcom that brought her two Emmy Award nominations and the most recognition.Over the summer as news emerged of Ferrell's heart attack, her many costars from over the years wished her well and praised her talents."She was a light. A beautiful spirit," Viola Davis tweeted in July.Ferrell was also nominated for an Emmy in 1992 for her supporting role as attorney Susan Bloom on the drama "L.A. Law."She appeared in films such as "Network," "Erin Brockovich" and "Mr. Deeds" and shows like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Hot L Baltimore," and "Matlock."