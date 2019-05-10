MTA conductors fed up with violence against subway, bus workers

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn -- Sandra has been an MTA subway conductor for three years, and the bruises on her face tell a harrowing story.

It was Monday afternoon at the end of the F line in Coney Island, when the 42-year-old was locking up her car and getting ready to leave for the day when she as viciously and randomly punched in the face.

On Friday, Sandra joined members of transport workers and Union Local 100 to share their outrage over what they say is escalating violence against MTA subway and bus workers.

In April alone, an MTA conductor in the Bronx was stabbed multiple times by a man authorities described as 'emotionally disturbed.' Also, last month, a man was arrested, accused of throwing urine on MTA workers in two separate incidents.

The union is now pleading for the MTA to put more police on buses and trains to protect vulnerable workers.

As for Sandra, she is not back on the job yet - but she is still rattled by the attack.

Union leaders blame the violence on more homeless and emotionally disturbed New Yorkers using public transit as shelter. They are asking the city to step up and help those people out.

