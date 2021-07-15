Coney Island reveals brand new theme song

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10881498" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> For the first time since the pandemic began, NYC Restaurant Week is back!

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Coney Island has a new theme song designed to invoke the excitement of the boardwalk and the surroundings.New York Mets legends Dwight "Doc" Gooden, Ed Kranepool, and Art Shamsky joined community leaders to unveil the song on Wednesday.The tune begins with the sound of a rollercoaster and mentions attractions like The Cyclone and Nathan's Famous Hot dogs.The new theme song is intended to aid in the economic recovery of the region, which attracts millions in commerce to the Borough of Brooklyn and City of New York, and keeps seasonal business afloat.Nearly 60 years ago, a similar theme song, "Palisades Park" was launched, helping the location become one of the nation's most recognizable summertime playgrounds.Supermarket magnate John Catsimatidis helped commission the song."New York is making a comeback, Brooklyn is making a comeback and Coney Island...Coney Island is the best beaches in the world," Catsimatidis said.The song will be played at Brooklyn Cyclones games.----------