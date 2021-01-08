Confederate flag found tied to door of Museum of Jewish Heritage

The flag was discovered overnight on the front of the museum on Battery Place in Lower Manhattan.
TRENDING | Woman who confronted Black teen over phone now in custody
The President and CEO of the museum called it an 'atrocious attack on the Jewish Community' and he is calling on a swift and forceful response by law enforcement.
Mayor De Blasio tweeted, "The Confederate flag is a symbol of hate."
He went on to write, "we have zero tolerance for acts of fascism and bigotry. There will be consequences for those responsible."
ALSO READ | Arrest made in string of vandalized Brooklyn synagogues
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip