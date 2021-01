Confederate flag found tied to door of Museum of Jewish Heritage

EMBED >More News Videos A California woman seen on video tackling a Black teenager whom she falsely accused of stealing her phone at a Manhattan hotel is in custody in California, the NYPD says.

BATTERY PARK CITY, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the person - or persons who tied a confederate flag to the door of the Museum of Jewish Heritage.The flag was discovered overnight on the front of the museum on Battery Place in Lower Manhattan.The President and CEO of the museum called it an 'atrocious attack on the Jewish Community' and he is calling on a swift and forceful response by law enforcement.Mayor De Blasio tweeted, "The Confederate flag is a symbol of hate."He went on to write, "we have zero tolerance for acts of fascism and bigotry. There will be consequences for those responsible."----------