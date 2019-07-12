Connecticut prison worker sues DOC over alleged discrimination

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut -- A black Connecticut prison employee is suing the state Department of Corrections alleging she was suspended without pay for complaining about a corrections officer displaying a Confederate flag in his vehicle.

Carla Moore alleges in a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court of Connecticut Monday that she was suspended without pay for one day after telling superiors she felt the flag was becoming a "permanent fixture" in the parking lot.

The complaint says Moore was allegedly confronted by a white supervisor "in a physically threatening manner, screaming and pointing at her."

She said she was later suspended for one day, a punishment she considered to be retaliation.

A telephone message was left with the Department of Corrections seeking comment.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
connecticutnew havenconfederate flagprison
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tractor-trailer dangles off bridge after crash in New Jersey
Police: Dad, bystanders kill man who stole car with kids inside
One of NYC's most influential union bosses dies at 57
Death of 1-month-old girl in the Bronx deemed homicide
Video: Family members attack woman's murderer in court
House passes bill to extend 9/11 fund through 2090
Cuomo: MTA must tackle homeless problem in NYC subways
Show More
Pregnant woman, 8-year-old son killed in flash flood
Guardsman dramatically intercepts drug-loaded submarine: VIDEO
Indictment: R. Kelly had 'rules,' made victims call him 'Daddy'
Planned ICE raids spark nationwide protests, including in NYC
7 hurt, including 4 firefighters, in 4-alarm Bronx fire
More TOP STORIES News