Politics

New York officials react to US capitol attack

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York officials spoke out Saturday on the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol and called for President Donald Trump's resignation.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, Congresswoman Nydia M. Velázquez, Rep. Adriano Espaillat, Rep. Jamaal Bowman all gathered at City Hall in New YOrk City.

The members discussed their experiences at the Capitol during the assault and how the Democratic Caucus plans to end President Trump's time in office.

During the rioting, many took to social media to express their emotions.

REALTED: Lockdown interrupts joint session to confirm Biden's win as Trump supporters storm Capitol Hill

Protesters supporting President Donald Trump violently clashed with law enforcement Wednesday, sending the U.S. Capitol into chaos, locking the building down and halting the vote to certify Joe Biden's presidential victory.


----------
