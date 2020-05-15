Travel

Congressman suggests middle seats on planes be left empty after seeing packed flight

NEW YORK -- The chairman of a congressional subcommittee is calling on the airline industry to help promote social distancing by reducing the number of seats.

Representative Peter Defazio wants the middle seats on planes to be left empty.

That would decrease capacity on a narrow-body aircraft by 67%.

"Who among the CEOs of A4A carriers would want a member of their own family to be assigned to a middle seat between two potentially contagious passengers in the middle of a global pandemic?"

DeFazio telling Airlines for America CEO Nick Calio that he is "concerned" about more planes filling up as stay at home orders expire around the country.


DeFazio called upon A4A members to "leave at least one seat-width of spacing between passengers," which he said would reduce minimum load factors to roughly 67 percent on narrow-body aircraft.

"The pandemic requires short-term adjustment on the part of every stakeholder, and the sooner we can defeat this insidious virus, the sooner the American public will feel confident about buying airline tickets and traveling again," DeFazio said.

The Oregon Democrat says he was spurred to take action after viewing a recent photo of a packed United Airlines flight from Newark to San Francisco.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelair travelairline industrycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo extends stay-at-home as other parts of NY reopen
Exclusive look at what MTA bus drivers deal with during COVID-19
Some beaches already open as Jersey Shore prepares
AccuWeather: Taste of summer
Port Authority asks for $3 billion in federal stimulus
Amtrak waving change, cancellation fees through August
Southwest tries to lure passengers back with cheap fares
Show More
NY AG investigating fatal shooting involving off-duty NYPD
Legendary pizzeria reopens, struggles to stay open again
Overweight Chihuahua abandoned in crate on side of NJ highway
NY is 1st state to issue criteria for COVID-19-related syndrome in kids
Dad made up story that daughter was stabbed by robber: NYPD
More TOP STORIES News