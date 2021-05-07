Society

NJ congressman builds Lego model of Star Wars ship with 2 sons

By Eyewitness News
NJ congressman builds Lego model of Star Wars ship with sons

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A New Jersey congressman is proving you're never too old to 'use the force.'

Congressman Andy Kim recently tweeted that 10 years ago when he married his wife, she wasn't thrilled that he put a Lego version of the Star Wars Millennium Falcon on their wedding registry.

So, Kim patiently waited till they had kids and could use them for cover to build his dream model of Hans Solo's ship.

RELATED | Long Island artist creates realistic 'Mandalorian' costume from scratch
For Alexa Suess, creating costumes has been a hobby she has been doing since she was a kid. However, creating a costume from her favorite show "The Mandalorian" was a challenge.



Along the way, he chronicled his effort to build the model with his boys.

The congressman was clearly delighted that his young padawans ended up having the same passion for Star Wars as he does.

ALSO READ | Legoland New York features over 50 rides and attractions for kids
Eyewitness News got a hardhat tour of the theme park designed for kids 2 to 12 years old.



However, no word yet on how his wife feels about it all.


