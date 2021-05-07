NJ congressman builds Lego model of Star Wars ship with 2 sons

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10579984" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> For Alexa Suess, creating costumes has been a hobby she has been doing since she was a kid. However, creating a costume from her favorite show "The Mandalorian" was a challenge.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A New Jersey congressman is proving you're never too old to 'use the force.'Congressman Andy Kim recently tweeted that 10 years ago when he married his wife, she wasn't thrilled that he put a Lego version of the Star Wars Millennium Falcon on their wedding registry.So, Kim patiently waited till they had kids and could use them for cover to build his dream model of Hans Solo's ship.Along the way, he chronicled his effort to build the model with his boys.The congressman was clearly delighted that his young padawans ended up having the same passion for Star Wars as he does.However, no word yet on how his wife feels about it all.----------