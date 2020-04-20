coronavirus connecticut

Coronavirus News: Connecticut face-covering, mask order begins Monday night

By Eyewitness News
CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- People in Connecticut will be required to wear a face-covering or mask when in public starting Monday at 8 p.m.

Under Governor Ned Lamont's order, people must use a mask or cloth face covering when using the services of any taxi, car, livery, ride-sharing or similar service or means of mass public transit, or while within any semi-enclosed transit stop or waiting area.

The commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development will be required to update the previously issued Safe Workplace rules and Safe Store rules.

The only people exempt from the order are people who cannot do so due to a medical condition or children under age 2.

If a person declines to wear a mask or face covering because of a medical condition as described above, such person shall not be required to produce medical documentation verifying the stated condition.

The order did come with some push back from at least one lawyer in Connecticut. He says he's suing the governor.

Stamford attorney Lindy Urso said he filed a lawsuit in federal court saying the order announced by Lamont on Friday is unconstitutional because it infringes on people's "individual freedoms and liberties."

Urso claims the number of deaths in the U.S. linked to COVID-19 is "artificially inflated" and accuses government officials and the media of stirring up fear about the virus.

A spokesman for the Democratic governor declined to comment on the lawsuit over the weekend.

(Some information from the Associated Press)

