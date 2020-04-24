coronavirus connecticut

Coronavirus News: Socially-distanced superheroes visit young patients in CT

By Eyewitness News
NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WABC) -- In New Haven, Connecticut, some sick children got a special visit from some of their favorite characters and super heroes Thursday.

The folks in the costumes were members of non-profit organizations that normally visit pediatric cancer patients in person.

Due to social distancing rules they gathered outside Yale New Haven Hospital instead.

They brightened the youngsters' day by waving and greeting them from afar.

