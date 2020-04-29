Coronavirus News: Rapid pop-up COVID-19 testing site opens in Bridgeport, Connecticut

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- A new pop-up rapid coronavirus testing site opened Wednesday in Connecticut.It is located at the Southwest Community Health Center in Bridgeport, at 46 Albion Street.It is free and open to the public from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., but patients must be symptomatic and/or have been exposed to a positive case.Tests are limited and will be administered via swab, with positive test results returning in a few minutes.Negative tests can take up to 15 minutes to come back.For more information, call 203-330-6000.