Coronavirus News: Rapid pop-up COVID-19 testing site opens in Bridgeport, Connecticut

It is located at the Southwest Community Health Center in Bridgeport, at 46 Albion Street.
It is free and open to the public from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., but patients must be symptomatic and/or have been exposed to a positive case.
Tests are limited and will be administered via swab, with positive test results returning in a few minutes.
Negative tests can take up to 15 minutes to come back.
For more information, call 203-330-6000.
