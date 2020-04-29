coronavirus connecticut

Coronavirus News: Rapid pop-up COVID-19 testing site opens in Bridgeport, Connecticut

By Eyewitness News

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- A new pop-up rapid coronavirus testing site opened Wednesday in Connecticut.

It is located at the Southwest Community Health Center in Bridgeport, at 46 Albion Street.

It is free and open to the public from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., but patients must be symptomatic and/or have been exposed to a positive case.

Tests are limited and will be administered via swab, with positive test results returning in a few minutes.

Negative tests can take up to 15 minutes to come back.

For more information, call 203-330-6000.

