Coronavirus News: Connecticut Food Bank working to keep up with demand

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WABC) -- Food insecurity is a growing problem in Connecticut amid the ongoing pandemic.The parking lot at the Hamden Middle School is now a drop-off and pick-up center for donated food items for the Connecticut Food Bank.Donations and pick-ups continue at the school Thursday morning starting at 9.Since the beginning of the virus, the food bank in New Haven County has seen a huge increase in people needing assistance.