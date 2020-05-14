Coronavirus News: Connecticut Food Bank working to keep up with demand

The parking lot at the Hamden Middle School is now a drop-off and pick-up center for donated food items for the Connecticut Food Bank.
Donations and pick-ups continue at the school Thursday morning starting at 9.
Since the beginning of the virus, the food bank in New Haven County has seen a huge increase in people needing assistance.
