coronavirus connecticut

Coronavirus News: Connecticut Food Bank working to keep up with demand

By Eyewitness News
NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WABC) -- Food insecurity is a growing problem in Connecticut amid the ongoing pandemic.

The parking lot at the Hamden Middle School is now a drop-off and pick-up center for donated food items for the Connecticut Food Bank.

Donations and pick-ups continue at the school Thursday morning starting at 9.

Since the beginning of the virus, the food bank in New Haven County has seen a huge increase in people needing assistance.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died

New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkconnecticutnew havenreopen connecticutcoronavirus connecticutmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalhealth carevirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CONNECTICUT
State Air National Guard to flyover CT and Long Island
CT death toll hits 3,125, hospitalizations continue to decrease
CT governor fires health commissioner in midst of pandemic
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl stabbed stepping between robber and her dad, police say
Could NJ beaches open for Memorial Day?
NYC opening more streets as warm weather takes hold
AccuWeather: Mild trend continues
Calls for dismissal of NYC health commissioner over NYPD comments
Melissa Etheridge's 21-year-old son dies
Woman mauled to death by French bulldog, coroner says
Show More
Another upstate NY region can start gradual reopening
Hundreds line up for food in Corona, Queens
2 out of 3 COVID-19 indicators up slightly, Mayor de Blasio says
State Air National Guard to flyover CT and Long Island
New Jersey to begin reopening process on Monday
More TOP STORIES News