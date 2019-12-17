Connecticut man wanted to fight for Islamic State, feds say

(Shutterstock)

NEW HAEN, Connecticut -- A Connecticut man who allegedly expressed interest in fighting for the Islamic State group in Syria was arrested as he prepared to leave the U.S. by boat, federal authorities said Monday.

Ahmad Khalil Elshazly, 22, of West Haven, was arrested Sunday in the shoreline town of Stonington, where he expected to board a boat and begin a trip to Turkey, prosecutors said Sunday. He was ordered detained during a federal court hearing Monday in New Haven.

Elshazly is charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

His public defender, Tracy Hayes, declined to comment.

Federal authorities including Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham allege Elshazly, a U.S. citizen, began telling other people last year that he wanted to travel to Syria and the surrounding area to fight for the Islamic State. In October, he told others he wanted to kill 100 "kaffirs," or infidels, prosecutors said.

Authorities said Elshazly made numerous other statements including, "God willing! May this country (the U.S.) burn the same way they burned Muslims! May they burn in fire at the end!"

Elshazly was worried about being stopped by law enforcement at an airport and arranged to travel by ship to Turkey, giving someone $500 to pay for a portion of his trip, prosecutors said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
connecticutarrestisis
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Wintry mess across the Tri-State
"I want justice!" Dad confronts daughter's alleged attacker in court
Large fire burns through NJ warehouse, causing partial roof collapse
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Union boss sorry after saying murdered student was buying drugs
Amber Alert issued for 2 kids last seen playing in front yard
Video shows UPS worker tossing package into Connecticut home
Show More
Man risks life during lunch break to rescue three deer
Shooting wounds man, sends bullet flying into CT classroom
State releases study on teacher cancer rates at LI school near landfill
NYCHA tops worst landlord list in NYC
MTA report touts improvements in NYC subway performance
More TOP STORIES News