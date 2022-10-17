Body cam video shows terrifying moments after man opens fire on CT officers

BRISTOL, Connecticut -- Seconds after Bristol Police officers walked into an ambush, the lone surviving officer, Alec Lurato, 26, who was shot in the leg, managed to get back to his cruiser and call for help.

Authorities say Lurato eventually killed the gunman, striking him in the neck.

Newly released body cam video offers a chilling view into the crisis that turned a residential neighborhood into a warzone.

Last Wednesday, Nicholas Brutcher, 35, was kicked out of a local bar for disorderly conduct. Authorities say he pivots to his brother's house on Redstone Hill Road where the siblings argue. Then the fateful call to 911 for a domestic violence dispute between the brothers.

Police arrived within three minutes but were met with 80 bullets fired from an AR-15 high powered weapon. Investigators believe the officers were sent to their death trap.

Killed were Sgt. Dustin Demonte, 34, who was married with 2 children. His wife was expecting their third child.

Alex Hamzy, who had eight years in the department and received numerous recognitions.

Alec Lurato was treated and released from the hospital.

A fundraiser has been set to benefit Officer Hamzy and Sergeant DeMonte's families.

