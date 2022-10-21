Funeral services for slain Connecticut police officers to be held Friday

Coverage of the services will be live streamed right here starting at 11 a.m. on Friday

BRISTOL, Connecticut (WABC) -- Funeral services will be held Friday for two Bristol, Connecticut, police officers who were shot last week in what police believe was an ambush following a phony 911 call for help.

The funeral for 35-year-old Sgt. Dustin Demonte and 34-year-old Officer Alex Hamzy will take place at Rentschler Field at Pratt and Whitney Stadium located at 615 Silver Lane in East Hartford.

The two Bristol officers, Demonte and Hamzy, were gunned down on Wednesday, October 12, outside a home where they responded to a 911 call about possible domestic violence that authorities said appeared to be a "deliberate act" to lure police there. A third officer, Alec Iurato, was also hit by gunfire but survived.

Demonte was hired by the Bristol Police Department in 2012 and worked in the patrol division as well as the school resource officer for Greene Hills School.

He is survived by his wife and two children with another on the way.

Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, was the second officer fatally shot and was hired by the police department in 2014.

Hamzy was raised in Bristol and is survived by his wife and parents.

The suspected shooter, Nicholas Brutcher, 35, also was shot dead at the scene. He died from a gunshot wound to the neck with spinal cord injuries, the medical examiner's office said. His death was classified as a homicide, meaning he did not shoot himself.

Brutcher's brother, Nathan Brutcher, also was wounded in the shooting. Information on his condition was not available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

