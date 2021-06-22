Connecticut to legalize recreational marijuana Tuesday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10807571" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Connecticut is poised to become the 19th state to legalize adult, recreational use of cannabis, now that a long-awaited bill has cleared the General Assembly and Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont has said he'll sign it into law.

CONNECTICUT -- Governor Ned Lamont will sign a bill legalizing and regulating the adult-use of marijuana in Connecticut Tuesday.When that happens, Connecticut will become the 19th state to end the prohibition on cannabis, which remains an illegal drug under federal law."This measure is comprehensive, protects our children and the most vulnerable in our communities, and will be viewed as a national model for regulating the adult-use cannabis marketplace," Lamont said after the state Senate passed the measure.Lamont said it was "fitting" that the bill was finally passed on the 50th anniversary of a speech made by the late President Richard Nixon declaring a war on drugs."I look forward to signing the bill and moving beyond this terrible period of incarceration and injustice," Lamont said.The Senate approved the legislation on a 16 to 11 vote, with four Democrats joining all the Republicans in attendance in opposition.Nine senators were absent for the vote.Under the new law, it will be legal for individuals 21 and older to possess and use cannabis beginning July 1.A person will be allowed to have up to 1.5 ounces, with an additional 5 ounces secured in their home or vehicle.Retail sales of recreational cannabis in Connecticut are not expected to begin until the summer of 2022, at the earliest."We will have a regulated product, a taxed product and a system for use by adults, as we have for tobacco, as we have for alcohol," said Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney, D-New Haven, noting that marijuana is already prevalent in society.Critics of the bill continue to warn about the ramifications of Connecticut becoming the latest state to legalize a drug that remains illegal under federal law."I would like Connecticut to be the shining city on the hill. I don't think that because surrounding states are going down this path that we should," said Sen. John Kissel, R-Enfield, the top Senate Republican on the Judiciary Committee. "It's some respects, it's the Wild Wild West."----------