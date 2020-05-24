Manhunt underway for UConn senior Peter Manfredonia suspected in two murders

DERBY, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police are searching for a University of Connecticut senior who is suspected in two murders -- and they are warning the public he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Peter Manfredonia, 23, was seen leaving the scene of a homicide and assault on Mirtl Road in Willington, Connecticut around 9 a.m. Friday.

According to police, two elderly men were found suffering from injuries. One of those victims, 62-year-old Theodore Demers, died from his injuries.



Officers say the suspect also held a homeowner in Willington against his will Sunday morning and stole his truck and firearms. That homeowner was not hurt.

The truck was later found near Osbornedale State Park in Derby.

While searching the park, investigators later an acquaintance of Manfredonia lived nearby. Police found that man dead in his home. Manfredonia fled the area in the man's Volkswagen.

After the murder in Derby, Newtown Police stepped up patrols and increased manpower, out an abundance of caution earlier in the day.

The suspect has very strong ties to Newtown, they said.

Authorities focused their search at Osbornedale State Park in Derby until the Volkswagen was found in New Jersey near the Pennsylvania border off Interstate 80.

Manfredonia was last seen in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. It is unknown how he got across state lines.

"We know that he is armed and dangerous," Trooper 1st Class Christine Jeltema said. "If anybody has any information or if they see this individual please do not approach him and call 911."

