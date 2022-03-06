Weather

'Scoop Dogg,' 'Husky McSalty,' top contest to name Connecticut snowplows

'Scoop Dogg' tops contest to name Connecticut snowplows

CONNECTICUT -- "Scoop Dogg" and "Husky McSalty" were the top vote getters among Connecticut residents participating in a contest to name four of the state's snowplows.

Gov. Ned Lamont on Friday announced the winning names that will be displayed on four Connecticut Department of Transportation snowplows.

Plow names inspired by rapper Snoop Dogg and the UConn Huskies came in at first and second place, respectively.

The No. 3 vote getter was "Buzz Iceclear," as in Buzz Lightyear, followed by "Plowzilla," an homage to the giant movie monster.

Lamont said in a Twitter video that his history-inspired suggestion "Harriet Beecher Snow" did not make the cut. But he said he would try again next year.


