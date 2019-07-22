Body of missing Connecticut swimmer found in lake in New York

HARTFORD, Connecticut -- The body of a missing Connecticut swimmer has been found in a lake in New York.

Police officials recovered the body of a man in his 50s Monday morning after he was reported missing by his wife over the weekend.

The man went swimming in Lake Carmel in New York on Saturday afternoon. When he didn't return home that evening, his wife reported him missing to police.

Police have not yet released the identity of the swimmer. They say the cause of death is still under investigation.

Beaches were closed and swimming and boating were declared off-limits until further notice as well.

Lake Carmel is about seven miles from the Connecticut border.

