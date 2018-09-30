Connecticut toddler crushed by 80-pound television, police say

(Shutterstock)

STAMFORD, Connecticut --
Authorities say the death of a Connecticut toddler who was crushed by an 80-pound television was an accident.

Police said Saturday that the medical examiner determined that the 22-month-old Stamford boy died of blunt force trauma and the manner of death was ruled to be accidental.

The old-style cathode ray tube television fell on the boy at his home Thursday morning.

Sgt. Joseph Kennedy tells the Stamford Advocate the TV was atop a "rickety" bureau and the child may have been climbing up the drawers at the time.

The child's mother called 911.

First responders took the boy to Stamford Hospital for treatment of a traumatic head injury. He was flown to Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, where he died Friday afternoon.

The child's name was not released.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child killedtelevisionchild deathtoddlerStamfordConnecticut
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Man groped, took photos of 12-year-old girl in the Bronx
Loud noise causes chaos, scare at festival in Central Park
Fire rages through Queens auto body shop
FBI investigating deadly car explosion on city street in Pa.
Police search for man who fired gun in ER of hospital in NY
Farewell, Captain: David Wright walks off to long ovation
Trump says FBI has 'free rein' to conduct Kavanaugh investigation
Man fatally tosses 4-year-old brother from apartment
Show More
Passenger removed from plane after calling flight attendant N-word
Man killed, woman critically hurt in crash on Hutchinson River Parkway
Annual Tunnel to Towers 5K honors firefighter killed on 9/11
Fishing excursion ends in tragedy for 2 men in Queens
Death toll tops 800 from Indonesia earthquake and tsunami
More News