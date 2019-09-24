Connecticut woman charged in husband's killing held on $1M bond

(Shutterstock)

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut -- A Connecticut woman authorities say got her cousin to kill her husband has been held on $1 million bond.

The Connecticut Post reports that 35-year-old Larise King appeared in court Monday to face charges of conspiracy to commit murder and criminal liability for the acts of another.

She's charged in connection with the July 27 death of 32-year-old Dathan Gray, of Bridgeport.

Police say on the evening of July 26, King and a friend argued with Gray at a restaurant and she threatened him.

Police say a short time later Gray was shot as he stood on a sidewalk.

King told police she was at home at the time of the shooting. The case was not listed in online court records and it could not be determined who represented her.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bridgeportmurdercourt
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man jumps in front of train while holding daughter, police say
2-year-old falls out high-rise building window, dies in NYC
Vaccine Tracker: Find out measles vaccination rate at your school
Park photos, videos sought in search for missing NJ girl
Commuters save girl after dad jumps with her in front of train
2 women who were innocent bystanders shot in Brooklyn, police say
Could chocolate milk be removed from NYC schools?
Show More
NY Islanders break ground on new LI arena
Suspect in missing NJ woman case has angry outburst in court
Watch the new 'Frozen 2' trailer
Police: Man tried to detonate 'inoperable' device at NY train station
Missing New Jersey teen Aviana Weaver found safe
More TOP STORIES News