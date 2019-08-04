u.s. & world

Connor Stephen Betts identified as Dayton suspected shooter, law enforcement officials tell ABC News

DAYTON, Ohio -- Authorities have identified Connor Stephen Betts of Bellbrook, Ohio, as the suspected gunman who opened fire in Dayton, Ohio, overnight, multiple law enforcement officials told ABC News.

Police in Bellbrook confirmed Sunday morning that they were assisting Dayton police and the FBI to execute a search warrant at the home where the suspect lived with his family.

Authorities say nine people were killed, not including the shooter, who was fatally shot by responding officers. Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said he was carrying a .223-caliber rifle and had additional high-capacity magazines with him.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.

Police say the active shooter situation began at 1 a.m. in the Oregon District, but that officers nearby were able to "put an end to it quickly." The Oregon District is a historic neighborhood known for its entertainment offerings.

Sunday's shooting came hours after 20 people were killed and more than two dozen injured in an El Paso, Texas, shooting.

EMBED More News Videos

Nine people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police said.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fatal shootinggun violenceohiomass shootingu.s. & world
RELATED
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 28 injured
U.S. & WORLD
Patrick Crusius: What we know about El Paso suspected shooter
20 dead, dozens injured in mass shooting at El Paso Walmart
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 28 injured
Worst mass shootings in recent US history
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 28 injured
20 dead, dozens injured in mass shooting at El Paso Walmart
23-year-old man killed when car crashes into tree in Queens
Suspect arrested in murders of man, nanny at New Jersey home
AccuWeather: Warm sunshine
Dog found tied to railroad tracks rescued
Message in a bottle found 47 years later on Long Island
Show More
New Jersey woman fights off coyote with baseball bat
Police looking for 3 men involved in a shootout in the Bronx
Jones Beach offers 50-cent parking for 90th birthday
2 pilots held for alleged intoxication before flight to Newark
NJ massage therapist charged with sexually assaulting customer
More TOP STORIES News