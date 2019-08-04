Connor Stephen Betts identified as Dayton suspected shooter; Suspect's sister found dead, sources say

Law enforcement sources tell ABC News that the suspected Dayton shooter's sister has been found dead, and authorities are trying to build a timeline to determine the shooter's movements before he opened fire on so many others.
Police in Bellbrook confirmed Sunday morning that they were assisting Dayton police and the FBI to execute a search warrant at the home where the suspect lived with his family.
Police say the active shooter situation began at 1 a.m. in the Oregon District, but that officers nearby were able to "put an end to it quickly." The Oregon District is a historic neighborhood known for its entertainment offerings.
Authorities say nine people were killed, not including the shooter, who was fatally shot by responding officers. Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said the gunman was carrying a .223-caliber rifle, had additional high-capacity magazines with him and was wearing body armor.
Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.
Sunday's shooting came hours after 20 people were killed and more than two dozen injured in an El Paso, Texas, shooting.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.