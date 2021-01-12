Federal officials considering sedition, conspiracy charges for Capitol rioters

WASHINGTON -- Federal prosecutors are considering sedition charges against at least some of the Trump loyalists who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week and will be examining the movement and money flow of the rioters who converged on Washington, officials said Tuesday.

The early misdemeanor charges against at least some of the rioters are effectively placeholder counts, but more serious counts - including sedition and conspiracy - are expected in violence that resulted in the deaths of five people, including a Capitol Police officer.

Even without intelligence from law enforcement, there had been ample warning about pro-Trump demonstrations in Washington. But U.S. Capitol Police did not bolster staffing and made no preparations for the possibility that the planned protests could escalate into massive, violent riots, according to several people briefed on law enforcement's response.

EMBED More News Videos

"Unfortunately, we can now add Jan. 6, 2021 to that very short list of dates in American history that will live forever in infamy," said Sen. Chuck Schumer. See how things escalated in our minute-by-minute video as chaos erupted.



Once the mob began to move on the Capitol, a police lieutenant issued an order not to use deadly force, which explains why officers outside the building did not draw their weapons as the crowd closed in. Officers are sometimes ordered against escalating a situation by drawing their weapons if superiors believe doing so could lead to a stampede or a shootout.

In this instance, it also left officers with little ability to resist the mob. In one video from the scene, an officer puts up his fists to try to push back a crowd pinning him and his colleagues against a door. The crowd jeers "You are not American!" and one man tries to prod him with the tip of an American flag.

SEE ALSO: FBI warned of violent 'war' at Capitol in internal report issued day before deadly riot: Report
EMBED More News Videos

National Geographic photographer Louie Palu documents the siege inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington d.c.us capitolgovernmentu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MTA employee in custody after ID'd as rioter during Capitol siege
FBI warned of violent 'war' at Capitol before riot: Report
12 hurt, including kids, when fire tears through NYC apartment building
House races to oust Trump as he says effort angers nation
Harvard cuts ties with NY congresswoman over voter fraud claims
Son of Brooklyn Supreme Court judge arrested in Capitol riot
Mega Millions jackpot is $625M for tonight, Powerball up to $550M
Show More
Man hit with hammer in random assault on NYC subway platform
COVID NY: Cuomo expands vaccine eligibility to anyone over 65
3rd lawmaker in Capitol riot lockdown positive for COVID-19
New York state senator accused of domestic violence in NYC
Security ramped up after FBI says armed protests planned in all 50 states
More TOP STORIES News