Construction workers recovering after partial building collapse in NYC

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two construction workers were injured in a partial building collapse in Manhattan.

The incident happened Monday around 2:30 p.m. near Madison Avenue and East 126th Street.

Officials say part of the building fell onto a scaffold and injured the workers below.

They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One worker broke his leg while the other suffered a back injury.

The DOB is investigating.

