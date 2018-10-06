A construction worker was struck by a vehicle and critically injured on the Gowanus Expressway in Brooklyn Saturday morning.It happened around 3:05 a.m. on the westbound roadway west of the 38th Street exit ramp near 50th Street in Sunset Park.Police said a 25-year-old motorist traveling in the westbound lane tried to drive around the working construction site when he struck a 64-year-old construction worker.The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital--Brooklyn where he is listed in critical condition.The NYPD's Collision Investigation Squad is investigating. There are no charges at this time.Two westbound traffic lanes remain closed at the time of publication.----------