Construction workers find human remains in abandoned Harlem building

(Credit: Shutterstock)

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Construction workers removing asbestos from an abandoned building in Manhattan found human remains at the site Friday morning.

The grisly discovery was made on the fourth floor of the building on West 125th Street around 9 a.m.

The workers reportedly found a femur and a leg.

The investigation is ongoing, and more details will be provided as they are released.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
human remains foundNew York CityHarlemManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 1
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News