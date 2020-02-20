1 construction worker killed, 1 injured in Queens wall collapse

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- One construction worker lost his life and another was injured when a wall collapsed in Queens on Thursday.

The accident happened around noon on 94th Avenue in the Jamaica section.

The injured worker was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Officials say the workers were taking down the wall when it fell on top of them.

