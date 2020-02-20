JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- One construction worker lost his life and another was injured when a wall collapsed in Queens on Thursday.
The accident happened around noon on 94th Avenue in the Jamaica section.
The injured worker was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Officials say the workers were taking down the wall when it fell on top of them.
*** THIS IS BREAKING NEWS. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES***
1 construction worker killed, 1 injured in Queens wall collapse
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More