Consumer Reports: Christmas tree lights safety

EMBED </>More Videos

Nina Pineda has safety tips on Christmas tree lights.

Related Topics:
safetychristmas tree
Top Stories
DA: Colts Neck suspect shot brother, repeatedly stabbed kids
TIMELINE: Colts Neck family murders
Face transplant patient reveals his incredible transformation
VIDEO: Giant falling clock narrowly misses workers
Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's 'Abcde' name
NYC councilman: Cashless restaurants discriminate against poor
Police: Woman pulls knife on man who confronted her over fart
NYC officials face firing squad on snowstorm response
Show More
1 injured when 3-story Harlem church collapses
9-year-old Jewish boy randomly punched in face in Brooklyn
2 men pull driver from car seconds before fiery blast
Man escapes high-rise fire, overcome by smoke in hallway
2 women arrested following violent altercation at NJ Wawa
More News