Museum of Natural History to remove Theodore Roosevelt statue from front entrance

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The statue of Theodore Roosevelt will be removed from the front steps of the American Museum of Natural History.The statue has drawn protests over the years for depicting Black and Indigenous people as racially inferior.Calls for the statue to be taken down have increased in the wake of George Floyd's death as protests and marches have broken out across the country, including in New York City.Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday that the museum asked to remove the statue and he agrees it is the right decision:"The American Museum of Natural History has asked to remove the Theodore Roosevelt statue because it explicitly depicts Black and Indigenous people as subjugated and racially inferior. The City supports the Museum's request. It is the right decision and the right time to remove this problematic statue."----------