Manhunt underway for convicted killer who escaped jail by posing as cellmate

A convicted killer is on the run after authorities say he escaped from an Oklahoma jail by posing as his cellmate.

STILLWATER, Oklahoma --
"The staff thought he was the other inmate," said Matt Elliott, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma Department of Correction.

Patrick Walker, also known as Notty Walker, was sentenced to life in prison in 2003 for murdering a 19-year old. He was transferred to the Payne County Jail to face charges he assaulted a guard at the Cimarron Correctional Facility in Cushing, Oklahoma, officials said.

The Department of Correction said after Walker realized his cellmate, Charles Pendarvis, happened to "closely resemble" him, he convinced someone to post bond for Pendarvis, took his ID and used it to walk freely out of jail Thursday night.

"From what we can tell at this point, the cellmate was not a willing participant," Elliott said.

Authorities said the 34-year-old suspect is likely still using Pendarvis' identity and driving a black Toyota Camry with Alabama license plate number 47A F567.

He was described as standing 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 174 pounds, with brown eyes and a long scar on the left side of his face running parallel to his jawline.

Authorities are urgently searching for Walker. They said he is considered armed and dangerous and urge anyone who sees him to call police immediately.
