Convicted sex offender arrested in groping of woman on Manhattan subway platform

By Eyewitness News
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have arrested a level 3 sex offender who served decades behind bars on charges of groping an 18 year old woman on a Union Square subway platform.

George Shaw, 54, is charged with forcible touching and sexual abuse.

george shaw groping suspect

Mugshot of George Shaw and surveillance image of groping incident in which he is charged.



The NYPD previously released surveillance images of the incident on Nov. 29 on the southbound "R" train platform at the 14 Street-Union Square subway station.

Police say the suspect approached the 18-year-old female victim from behind and touched her over her pants.

Shaw was arrested in front of his home on Friday morning

A level 3 registered sex offender is the highest risk offender.

Shaw previously served 22 years behind bars for rape, sodomy, attempted sodomy and sexual abuse.

He was convicted in 1996 for sexually assault four women - two 15 year olds, a 17 year old and a 23 year old. He was released from prison in 2018 and is currently on parole.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
union squaremanhattansubwaygropingforcible touching
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NAS Pensacola shooting suspect was Saudi student; 4 dead: Officials
2 young kids, parents dead in suspected murder-suicide in NY
NYPD officer bites into razor blade in sandwich at Bon Appetit
Woman arrested after 'All You Can Eat' robbery at TGI Fridays
'Husband' in controversial Peloton ad speaks out
UPS truck driver killed in Florida shootout identified
Mastermind in GoFundMe scam pleads guilty to state charge
Show More
1 dead, 2 hurt in high speed crash between taxi, SUV in NJ
67-year-old man sitting at Bronx bus stop struck by stray bullet
Drivers ticketed: Bus lane camera enforcement begins on NYC route
Mom, grandmother charged in baby's heroin overdose death
AccuWeather: Spotty showers
More TOP STORIES News