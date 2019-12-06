Convicted sex offender arrested in groping of woman on Manhattan subway platform

George Shaw, 54, is charged with forcible touching and sexual abuse.
The NYPD previously released surveillance images of the incident on Nov. 29 on the southbound "R" train platform at the 14 Street-Union Square subway station.
Police say the suspect approached the 18-year-old female victim from behind and touched her over her pants.
Shaw was arrested in front of his home on Friday morning
A level 3 registered sex offender is the highest risk offender.
Shaw previously served 22 years behind bars for rape, sodomy, attempted sodomy and sexual abuse.
He was convicted in 1996 for sexually assault four women - two 15 year olds, a 17 year old and a 23 year old. He was released from prison in 2018 and is currently on parole.
