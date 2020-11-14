NY judges overturn conviction of man imprisoned for murder of Long Island woman 7 years ago

By Eyewitness News
HUNTINGTON, New York (WABC) -- A man imprisoned for raping and strangling a woman on Long Island seven years ago had his conviction overturned.

State appellate judges determined on Friday, that a DNA match was not enough to tie Fernando Romualdo to the murder of 23-year-old Sarah Strobel.

Strobel was found dead in a field at the Froehlich Farm Nature Preserve near Huntington in October of 2013.

At the time of her death, family and friends mourned her death.

"She was way too young, way too young. She had so much life to live. She was so full of life and loved it so much to have it taken away from her so quickly was just a crime in itself," Strobel's friend Rebecca Greenblatt said.

Romualdo was charged with murder two years later in 2015, while already serving time for an unrelated rape.

