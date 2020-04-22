coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Beloved NYC bar forced to close for good due to COVID-19 shutdown

By Eyewitness News

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A beloved New York City bar has permanently closed its doors as a result of coronavirus shutdown.

Coogan's on 4015 Broadway closed March 17 after New York State ordered all restaurants and bars to shut down as the number of COVID-19 cases in New York City grew.

Owners Dave, Tess and Peter posted a letter to their patrons online on Tuesday to share the news:

"To all our Coogan's family that extends from a corner in New York's Washington Heights to so many in near and distant places, we offer love and best wishes that remain safe, strong and healthy for now and ever."

Coogan's opened in Washington Heights in 1985 during a corrupt time.

"When we first came here, this was supposedly one of the most dangerous neighborhoods not only in New York but in the country," said owner Peter Walsh.

The bar quickly became a favorite among cops, doctors, and nurses who worked at nearby New York-Presbyterian Hospital and Columbia University Medical Center, as well as the community -- including actor and director Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Two years ago, the actor, along with his family and other elected officials, helped save the 35-year-old bar from closing after a proposed rent hike.

They tried to maintain operations with take-out requests, but could not keep going for very long.

"At this time, we are so proud of our friends and professionals at New York-Presbyterian Hospital and Columbia Medical Center who made Coogan's their home away from home. Thank you for who you are and what you do. The world depends on you!" the owners wrote.

