Rapper Coolio dead at 59; known for 'Gangsta's Paradise,' 'Fantastic Voyage'

LOS ANGELES -- Rapper Coolio, who achieved mainstream success in the 90s for songs such as "Gangsta's Paradise" and "Fantastic Voyage," has died at the age of 59.

Our sister station KABC-TV confirmed the rapper's death on Wednesday night. It was later confirmed again to CNN by his friend and manager Jarzey Posey.

Coolio, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., is best known for his 1995 Grammy Award-winning hit single "Gangsta's Paradise," which was featured in the movie "Dangerous Minds" starring Michelle Pfeiffer.

Posey said Coolio died in the afternoon hours local time in Los Angles on Wednesday.

Details on the circumstances were not immediately available.

CNN-Wire contributed to this report