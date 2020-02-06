Cop, fiancee arraigned in Long Island 8-year-old boy's freezing death

MELVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- An NYPD officer and his fiancee who are accused of killing an 8-year-old boy in a horrific case of child abuse on Long Island were arraigned in court Thursday.
Officer Michael Valva and Angela Pollina are charged with second-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child.
They're accused of leaving Valva's son Thomas in a freezing cold garage in Center Moriches overnight without any blankets or pillows.
Thomas, who had autism, died from hypothermia last month.
Michael Valva and Pollina had full custody of Thomas and his 10-year-old brother Anthony, and both children were reportedly subjected to constant abuse. The temperature was just 19 degrees on the night Thomas died, and authorities say his body temperature was 76 degrees when he arrived at the hospital.
"Now everybody is trying to do the right thing, but where were you when I was begging you for help, when you could have saved my child's life?" Thomas' mother Justyna Zubko-Valva said.
Police say Michael Valva had called 911 and said his son had fallen in the driveway while waiting for the school bus and was unconscious. When police arrived, Valva was performing CPR on Thomas in the basement.
"We determined Thomas was never in the driveway that morning, and he suffered head and facial injuries that were not consistent with the father's account," Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said.
Police made the arrest after reviewing home security surveillance video, and prosecutors say each room of the house had a camera that was labeled. They said the camera in the garage was low to the ground and pointed toward the floor with the label "the kids' room."
They said video from the two previous nights showed Thomas and Anthony sleeping on the garage floor, shivering.
Assistant District Attorney Laura Newcombe said during a previous arraignment that audio files recovered from the home recorded the couple discussing the fact that the child was suffering from hypothermia, had been washed with cold water, couldn't walk and was "face-planting" on the concrete on the morning he was killed.
Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini said he had listened to the audio himself.
"I can't describe it in words," he said. "The depravity of these defendants is shocking."
Authorities are still investigating whether a 6-year-old brother was also abused, and if Pollina's three children -- 11-year-old twins and 6-year-old -- had suffered any abuse. All five children are now at a safe location.
The defense denied the accusations, calling them pure speculation and maintaining Valva's innocence.
Valva, who joined the NYPD in 2005 and is assigned to transit, has been suspended without pay, the department said.
