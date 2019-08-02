Daniel Pantaleo, NYPD officer involved in Garner chokehold death, suspended after termination recommendation

In the non-binding verdict, NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Trials Rosemarie Maldonado said Pantaleo is guilty of using a chokehold but not guilty of aggravated assault nor obstructing breathing.
Her verdict is merely a disciplinary recommendation to NYPD Police Commissioner James O'Neill, with whom the ultimate decision rests.
Pantaleo has been suspended, as of Friday, the NYPD said, in keeping with the longstanding practice when a civil servant is recommended to be fired.
A statement realased by Deputy Commissioner Public Information Phillip Walzak also made clear that, despite the wishes of the Garner family, O'Neill will abide by the guidelines and not issue his final determination until later this month.
The Police Benevolent Association made it clear that it is unhappy with the judge's verdict.
"This decision is pure political insanity. If it is allowed to stand, it will paralyze the NYPD for years to come," PBA President Patrick Lynch said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Eric Garner's family and activists gathered at the National Action Network in Harlem and called for O'Neill to act on the recommendation.
"Commissioner O'Neill, fire Pantaleo," Garner's daughter Emerald said at a news conference.
"The commisoner needs to immediately, unequivoly accept the recommendation of the judge and do it right away," Rev. Al Sharpton added.
Sharpton said the recommendation is not justice for the Garner family, but it is good for the city and the citizens of New York City.
Maldonado is forwarding her recommendation about Pantaleo's fate to his defense attorney and the civilian complaint review board, the body that oversees complaints against officers Friday.
Maldonado oversaw Pantaleo's departmental trial during the spring.
The written verdict is forwarded to the Criminal Complaint Review Board, which prosecuted his case, and Pantaleo's PBA attorney, per NYPD rules.
Both sides will have two weeks to submit responses to O'Neill, who will then determine Pantaleo's future with the NYPD. A final outcome is not expected until the middle of August.
The NYPD prepared for Friday's release by advising borough commanders to potentially hold over officers from their 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. shifts now through Sunday.
City officials had also been explaining the process to members of Eric Garner's family and others in advance of the expected release.
"We're having ongoing conversations with community leaders, civic leaders and advocates to ensure there is no confusion regarding the process and next steps," mayoral spokesperson Freddi Goldstein said.
The recommendation comes days after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was targeted with hecklers shouting "Fire Pantaleo" at the second night of the Democratic presidential debates in Detroit.
"Don't sit there and say you want to create a more equitable society for everyone while back at home you are allowing police officers to kill without any recourse or accountability," said Kirsten John Foy, the northeast regional director of civil rights nonprofit National Action Network, after being kicked out for protesting.
De Blasio has said Pantaleo is entitled to due process but has not indicated whether he believes Pantaleo should lose his job.
Before his suspension, Pantaleo was on desk duty these last five years as he was investigated for the apparent chokehold that contributed to Garner's death in custody on Staten Island.
He has rejected any notion he violated policy or did anything wrong when he arrested Garner for selling loose cigarettes on the streets of Staten Island.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube