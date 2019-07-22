Police: 2 men steal car for joyride, hit pedestrian and several vehicles in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police say two men are in custody after they allegedly stole a car for a joyride and hit a pedestrian and several vehicles.

The incident was reported near Fairmont and West Side avenues around 11 a.m. Monday.

Authorities say a 30-year-old female pedestrian was struck by the car. She was badly injured and taken to the hospital.

Then a Citi Bike van was struck while a man was inside. He is said to be fine.

Further down the block, the men allegedly struck a van with two women and six children inside. Their conditions were not yet known.

Then the suspects hit another car about a block further down.

The two men were arrested after a police chase.

Five to six blocks were blocked off on West Side Avenue immediately after the incident.


