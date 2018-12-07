EXCLUSIVE: Early morning car crash into Yonkers house leads to discovery of marijuana growing operation. pic.twitter.com/WsLCEmlh97 — Marcus Solis (@MarcusSolis7) December 7, 2018

An early morning car crash into a Yonkers home led authorities to discover a marijuana growing operation.The incident happened Friday morning around 3 a.m. at 73 Shonnard Place.Officers executed a search warrant when they noticed suspicious activity at the home.Officials say no one in the home was injured, but the two families living in the home were evacuated for safety concerns.The man driving the car told police that there were mechanical difficulties and it caused him to lose control and crash into the front of the house.He was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.----------